Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Purchases $18,840.00 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) COO Michael A. Gaul bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $18,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 64,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,293. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Beyond Air Price Performance

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -0.25.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Beyond Air

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XAIR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Beyond Air by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 327,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in Beyond Air by 33.0% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Beyond Air by 106.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial medical device and biopharmaceutical company. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria.

See Also

