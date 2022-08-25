William E. Chiles Acquires 5,000 Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) Director William E. Chiles bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $103,569.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 36.1% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

