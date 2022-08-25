Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 60,700 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,519,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,193,000 after buying an additional 2,656,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 181.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,111,000 after buying an additional 2,205,548 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,661,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,187,000 after purchasing an additional 742,059 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,064,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,670,000 after purchasing an additional 717,587 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $53.21 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. 86 Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

