Kevan Stuart Gorrie Acquires 323 Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$77.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,942.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,610,194.82.

Kevan Stuart Gorrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 150 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$84.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,657.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Read More

