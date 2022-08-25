Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$24,310.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Elizabeth Sidle sold 17,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.43, for a total value of C$24,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at C$20,735.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$1.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.18 and a 52 week high of C$2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.64.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$6.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denison Mines Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on DML. TD Securities upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.80 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.