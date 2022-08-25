Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $23,200.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $23,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,688,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 70,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $20,300.00.
- On Monday, July 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 70,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $20,300.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 60,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $15,600.00.
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 60,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $15,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Demurjian sold 53,097 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $13,274.25.
Tyme Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TYME stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tyme Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) by 239.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.73% of Tyme Technologies worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead drug product is SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, prostate, breast, lung, glioma, ovarian, sarcoma, and colon.
Further Reading
