Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $23,200.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $23,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,688,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Monday, July 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 70,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $20,300.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 70,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $20,300.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 60,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 60,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Demurjian sold 53,097 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $13,274.25.

Tyme Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYME stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tyme Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) by 239.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.73% of Tyme Technologies worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead drug product is SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, prostate, breast, lung, glioma, ovarian, sarcoma, and colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.