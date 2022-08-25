Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$22,300.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.46, for a total value of C$22,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at C$162,932.72.

Michiel Van Akkooi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$43,400.00.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

K opened at C$4.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.93. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$3.92 and a 1-year high of C$8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.14.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

