SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 84,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

