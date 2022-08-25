Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 345 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $991,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 92,787 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $7,215,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $68.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.88.

