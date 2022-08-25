Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 363.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.



