Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 152,219 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,638,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,270 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $10,543,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

