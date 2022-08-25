Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $141,569,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,184,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

