Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.14 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.08.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

