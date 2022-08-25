Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $83,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,612,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,313,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $711.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $677.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

