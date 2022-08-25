Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000.

IWP opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

