GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 50.4% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 481.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

