GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.27% of UroGen Pharma worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 156,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 78.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 333,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 146,979 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6,383.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

URGN stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $171.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

