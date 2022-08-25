GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $499,000 Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 82,530 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 160,434 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

