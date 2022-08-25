Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 251 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

NYSE:KKR opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

