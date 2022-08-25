GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Oppenheimer worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPY. StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

