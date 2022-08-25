Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Plug Power by 1,642.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.
PLUG opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
