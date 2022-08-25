Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 9,043 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBBY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.0% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In other news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

