Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,750 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 19,779.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In purchased 44,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $654,288.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,454,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,380,862.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 266,000 shares of company stock worth $3,845,012. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Groupon Profile

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

