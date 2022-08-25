SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 44,500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of XSD stock opened at $181.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.91 and a 200 day moving average of $181.40. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $141.26 and a twelve month high of $250.82.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

