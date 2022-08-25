Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 16,890 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,435,000 after acquiring an additional 218,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after acquiring an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

