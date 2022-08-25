Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $125.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $10,323,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,613,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $680,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,463,481.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $10,323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,613,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,371 shares of company stock worth $66,920,204 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

