Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW opened at $124.82 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

