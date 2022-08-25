Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIW – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGIIW opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.60.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

