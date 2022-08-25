Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $294,000.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $94.20 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $99.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Plexus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. Raymond James raised shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

