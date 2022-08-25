Lindsay E. Gray Sells 10,075 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $431,008.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $795,622.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,167.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 880,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,856,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after acquiring an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

