Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.32. 81,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,210,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Separately, HSBC lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

