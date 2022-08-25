Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Stock Down 20.0 %

JWN stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $36.43.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after acquiring an additional 688,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,609,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

