Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 638,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of GGAAW stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

