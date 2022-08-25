Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACW) Shares Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACW – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,304 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Fortify Acquisition were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFACW opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

About Arena Fortify Acquisition

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

