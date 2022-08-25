Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACW) Shares Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACW – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,304 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Fortify Acquisition were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Arena Fortify Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AFACW opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.51.
About Arena Fortify Acquisition
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arena Fortify Acquisition (AFACW)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.