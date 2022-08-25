630,570 Shares in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIW) Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 630,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

