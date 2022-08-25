Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $135,000 Position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 440,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
Revelstone Capital Acquisition Trading Up 9.9 %
NASDAQ RCACW opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11.
Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revelstone Capital Acquisition (RCACW)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.