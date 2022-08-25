Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $135,000 Position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 440,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ RCACW opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

