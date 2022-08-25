Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAH opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

