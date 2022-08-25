Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 963,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRKHW stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

