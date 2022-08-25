Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $143,000 Position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 650,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.41.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to seek businesses in the online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure industries.

