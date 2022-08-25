587,293 Shares in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXW) Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 587,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEEXW opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Profile

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

