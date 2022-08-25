Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 649,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.41.
About Healthcare AI Acquisition
