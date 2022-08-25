Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 649,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.41.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Read More

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.