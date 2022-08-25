Mario Plourde Buys 8,300 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) Director Mario Plourde acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, with a total value of C$76,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,529,754.75.

Mario Plourde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cascades alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Mario Plourde bought 700 shares of Cascades stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.59 per share, with a total value of C$6,013.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Mario Plourde bought 800 shares of Cascades stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.61 per share, with a total value of C$6,888.00.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$9.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$939.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.33. Cascades Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.50 and a 12-month high of C$16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81.

Cascades Announces Dividend

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.31.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.