Martin J. Cohen Sells 6,300 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
TFS Financial Price Performance
TFS Financial stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.49.
TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 16.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.
About TFS Financial
TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFS Financial (TFSL)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.