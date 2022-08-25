Martin J. Cohen Sells 6,300 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Price Performance

TFS Financial stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 16.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 27.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the second quarter valued at $434,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 462.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 319,603 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 25.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 215,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 44,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.