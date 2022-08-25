Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells $35,688.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $35,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $32,313.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00.

NYSE:JBT opened at $112.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.34. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 636,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,426,000 after buying an additional 187,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $13,203,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $10,121,000.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

