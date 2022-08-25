Milton C. Ault III Acquires 36,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $34,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,002,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,702,586.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALZN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

