Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Director Acquires $82,500.00 in Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FLO opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

