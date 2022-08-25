Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Acquires $74,000.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 100,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,363,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,337.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $18.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Stryve Foods by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

