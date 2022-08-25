Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 1,935 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $78,619.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,146.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tenable stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.35. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $63.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Tenable by 47,669.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,368 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tenable by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,563,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,806,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.87.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

