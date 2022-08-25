Jonathan D. Lee Sells 953 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.