Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) EVP Kathy Card Beckles Sells 429 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $194.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.30. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

